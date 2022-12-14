Striking UC workers plan rally outside UCLA Luskin Center

Striking University of California workers plan to rally outside a UC Regents meeting at the UCLA Luskin Conference Center in Westwood Wednesday.

Talks between workers represented by the United Auto Workers union and the University of California have stalled, with a strike by researchers and student employees entering its second month.

Crowd-control fencing has been installed around the Luskin Conference Center on the UCLA campus in Westwood ahead of the rally planned for 9:30 a.m.

Tens of thousands of researchers and student employees at the UC's 10 campuses have gone on strike, demanding more pay and better working conditions.

Some employees report making as little as $22,000 per year, and say they can't afford basic living expenses.

UC officials have been in contract negotiations with the United Autoworkers Union, which represents these workers, for months

UC officials say their primary goal is to reach multiyear agreements that recognize the employees' contributions with fair pay, quality health and other benefits

Some UC students across the state have reported having classes canceled because of the strike.

UC leaders say they are working to minimize teaching and research disruptions.

