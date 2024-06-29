Watch CBS News
Street takeover with more than 50 cars in downtown LA leaves some in flames

By Marissa Wenzke

More than 50 cars were involved in a street takeover in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday as some went up in flames, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video shows a car completely engulfed by a fire, sitting in the middle of an intersection as a thick black cloud of smoke rises from the vehicle. LAPD said several vehicles were impounded after authorities responded to the area near East 18th Street and Main Street, where a number of vehicles caught on fire and burned.

Firefighters received a call about an auto fire around 3 a.m., sending two fire engines as LAPD officers were also sent to the scene to investigate, according to the LA Fire Department. 

No one was arrested, police said. 

Authorities have not released any other details.

