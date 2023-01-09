Watch CBS News
Street takeover shuts down Beverly Center intersection Saturday night

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A street takeover blocked the intersection of La Cienega Blvd. and West 3rd Street in Beverly Grove just outside the Beverly Center Saturday night.

A crowd of about 500 people gathered in the middle of the intersection following a vehicle reportedly doing "donuts" in the roadway. People quickly scattered when police arrived.

There was a report of shots fired and a victim down around the scene at about 10 p.m. Saturday. Responding officers did not find anyone injured.

Officers did find an object on fire, possibly a Christmas tree, but the flames were quickly put out. No arrests were reported.

