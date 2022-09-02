Street sweeper catches fire on 710 Freeway, prompting full closure, evacuations

The natural gas in a street sweeper caught fire on the northbound 710 Freeway in Bell early Friday, briefly prompting a full freeway shutdown.

(credit: CBS)

The strange chain of events started with a collision at about 11:48 p.m. Thursday that required a street sweeper to clean up debris from the freeway. The street sweeper somehow caught fire at about 3:47 a.m., according to the CHP's traffic log.

According to Caltrans, the California Department of Transportation lost the ability to use diesel street sweepers in the jurisdiction of the South Coast Air Quality Management District last year. So Caltrans began using sweepers powered by compressed natural gas, which can be explosive.

The CHP was so concerned about the instability of the fire burning the street sweeper, that they briefly shut down both sides of the freeway and physically took people out of their vehicles, to walk further back and away from the fire. Once the danger passed, people were allowed to walk back to their vehicles and get back in.

Most of the freeway has since reopened, but just one lane on the northbound side was open at 5 a.m., causing a major backup.

No injuries were immediately reported.