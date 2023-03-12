Street closures in effect for Hollywood ahead of Oscars Sunday

A litany of street closures are in effect Sunday ahead of tonight's 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

The street closures include the following:

Orchid Alley from Orange Drive to Orchid Street through 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, except for emergency vehicles;

North curb lane of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to south east corner of Orange Drive;

East and west curb lanes on Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Orchid Alley through 6 p.m. Tuesday;

Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive to 6 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2023;



Orchid Street from 60 feet south of Franklin Boulevard to Orchid Alley to 6 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2023 except for residents, emergency vehicles, and hotel loading; and



Orange Drive from Orchid Alley to Hollywood Boulevard to 6 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2023.

The following streets will be closed through 6 a.m. Wednesday:

North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 230 feet east of Orange Drive allowing 8-foot pedestrian access;

North curb lane of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023. MTA to re-route bus traffic;



North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Dolby Theatre portal. This is a complete sidewalk closure in front of the entrance to Awards Walk. Pedestrian traffic re-routed and emergency access available;

All lanes of Hollywood Boulevard (with 20-ft Fire Lane) from the southeast corner of Orange Drive to Highland Avenue;

The pedestrian crosswalk, mid-block on Hollywood Boulevard between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue;

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue;

Balance of north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive allowing 8-foot pedestrian access;

South curb lane of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive. MTA to re-route bus traffic;

Hawthorn Alley behind El Capitan Theatre from 300 feet east of Orange Drive east to the "T" alley. The remainder of Hawthorn Alley to remain open from the "T" east to Highland Avenue; and

Hawthorn Alley on the east side of the El Capitan Theatre from Hollywood Boulevard south 210 feet to "T" of east/west alley.

Except for local residents, local business access, and emergency vehicles, the following will be closed:

North and south sidewalk of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive through 6 a.m. Monday;

North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive through 6 a.m. Monday; March 13, 2023;

MTA station to be by-passed from the last regularly scheduled train on Saturday, March 11 until the first scheduled train after 6 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023. Pedestrian traffic rerouted to south sidewalk;

west sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way south to Hollywood Boulevard through 9 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2023; and

Johnny Grant Way from Highland Avenue to Orchid Street through 6 a.m. Monday.



The following will be closed through 6 a.m. Monday:

Remainder of Hawthorn Alley from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue;

Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Lanewood Avenue;

North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue. No pedestrian access;

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue, 8-foot pedestrian access;

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of the north-south Hawthorn Alley. No pedestrian access to cross alley;

East sidewalk and curb lane of Highland Avenue from Yucca Street to Sunset Blvd. 8-foot pedestrian access (south of Hollywood Blvd only);

Extend closure of west sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Hollywood Blvd to Sunset Blvd; and

West curb of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Blvd until 9 a.m.

The following will be closed through 4 a.m. Monday:

North and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland Avenue intersection;

Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue;

Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive; and

Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.

Except for local residents, business access and emergency vehicles, the following through 4 a.m. Monday: