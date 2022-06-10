Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Street closures to be in place ahead of Sunday's LA Pride Parade in Hollywood

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (June 10 AM Edition)
CBSLA.com: The Rundown (June 10 AM Edition) 02:23

Street closures will be in place throughout Hollywood in preparation for Sunday's LA Pride Parade in Hollywood.

The Pride Parade is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday but street closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The closures include:

  • Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Vine Street
  • Cahuenga Boulevard from Yucca Street to Sunset Boulevard
  • Highland Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard
  • Sunset Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Vine Street

Hollywood Boulevard will also be closed between Cahuenga Boulevard and Vine Street from 12:01 a.m. to 11:50 p.m. Sunday, and Selma Avenue will be open to outgoing and residential traffic only.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a traffic advisory for the area warning motorists to avoid select streets.

The parade will begin at Hollywood and Cahuenga boulevards and move west on Hollywood, south on Highland Avenue, east on Sunset Boulevard back to Cahuenga.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 10, 2022 / 3:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.