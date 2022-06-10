Street closures to be in place ahead of Sunday's LA Pride Parade in Hollywood

Street closures will be in place throughout Hollywood in preparation for Sunday's LA Pride Parade in Hollywood.

The Pride Parade is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday but street closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The closures include:

Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Vine Street

Cahuenga Boulevard from Yucca Street to Sunset Boulevard

Highland Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard

Sunset Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Vine Street

Hollywood Boulevard will also be closed between Cahuenga Boulevard and Vine Street from 12:01 a.m. to 11:50 p.m. Sunday, and Selma Avenue will be open to outgoing and residential traffic only.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a traffic advisory for the area warning motorists to avoid select streets.

The parade will begin at Hollywood and Cahuenga boulevards and move west on Hollywood, south on Highland Avenue, east on Sunset Boulevard back to Cahuenga.