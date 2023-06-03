Watch CBS News
Stray bullet from a Pacoima restaurant fight wounds bystander

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

As two men argued in a Pacoima restaurant Friday night, a stray bullet wounded a woman who was not with the men, or part of the argument.

Los Angeles Police officers were called at 11:40 p.m. to Van Nuys Boulevard and San Fernando Road where they learned two men began arguing in the restaurant when one pulled out a gun and shot at the other man but missed,

The bullet hit the ground and ricocheted, striking an innocent 36-year-old woman who was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The gunman ran out of the restaurant with a female companion.

No further details are available.

First published on June 3, 2023 / 6:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

