Stray bullet from a Pacoima restaurant fight wounds bystander

As two men argued in a Pacoima restaurant Friday night, a stray bullet wounded a woman who was not with the men, or part of the argument.

Los Angeles Police officers were called at 11:40 p.m. to Van Nuys Boulevard and San Fernando Road where they learned two men began arguing in the restaurant when one pulled out a gun and shot at the other man but missed,

The bullet hit the ground and ricocheted, striking an innocent 36-year-old woman who was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The gunman ran out of the restaurant with a female companion.

No further details are available.