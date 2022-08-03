Watch CBS News
Strange odor prompts hazmat investigation in Sylmar

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A Sylmar business was evacuated due to a strange odor Wednesday morning, prompting a hazmat investigation. 

The odor was reported at around 6:15 a.m. on N. San Fernando Road. 

Los Angeles Fire Department crews rushed to the scene to survey the area and work to determine the source of the odor. 

Sky2 overhead showed dozens of employees waiting out front of the business as fire crews worked.

It was unclear if anyone had to be transported from the scene for medical treatment. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

