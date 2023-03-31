Watch CBS News
Storm makes its final push Thursday afternoon

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Alex Biston's afternoon forecast (March 30)
Alex Biston's afternoon forecast (March 30) 01:25

The last of this storm is making a widespread exit as it is expected to make its final Thursday afternoon/ early evening push.

Thursday morning saw some hail in Orange County, there was a "tornado warning" for a storm cell that pushed across northern San Diego County, and into the late afternoon, the storm continued to move northwest to southeast.

The National Weather Service reported that storms increased in strength Thursday afternoon over western Los Angeles County,  moving over the San Fernando Valley into the LA Basin. Heavy rain, small hail, strong winds, and lightning are to be expected through early evening.

By Thursday night it's expected to clear up. Lows will be in the mid-40s to around 50s from the beaches to downtown Los Angeles and in the lower to mid-40s in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys. It will be around 40 in the Santa Clarita Valley and lower to mid-30s in the Antelope Valley.

Cloudy skies are expected Friday with warmer temperatures on the weekend.

