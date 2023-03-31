Storm makes its final push Thursday afternoon

The last of this storm is making a widespread exit as it is expected to make its final Thursday afternoon/ early evening push.

Thursday morning saw some hail in Orange County, there was a "tornado warning" for a storm cell that pushed across northern San Diego County, and into the late afternoon, the storm continued to move northwest to southeast.

The National Weather Service reported that storms increased in strength Thursday afternoon over western Los Angeles County, moving over the San Fernando Valley into the LA Basin. Heavy rain, small hail, strong winds, and lightning are to be expected through early evening.

We already had a "tornado warning" for a storm cell that pushed across northern San Diego County moments ago. We're expecting the "last hoorah" of our latest storm this afternoon. Will it clear out in time for the Dodger game? Stay tuned! https://t.co/20PRPIivEe @IlyaNeyman pic.twitter.com/MGmzDRLYtN — KCAL News (@kcalnews) March 30, 2023

By Thursday night it's expected to clear up. Lows will be in the mid-40s to around 50s from the beaches to downtown Los Angeles and in the lower to mid-40s in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys. It will be around 40 in the Santa Clarita Valley and lower to mid-30s in the Antelope Valley.

Cloudy skies are expected Friday with warmer temperatures on the weekend.

Check for weather updates at cbsnews.com/losangeles/weather/