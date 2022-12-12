Storm brings snow and rain to the Grapevine

Snow showers across the mountains at the Tejon Pass and Grapevine portion of Interstate 5 caused slick conditions this morning.

Travelers are advised to avoid the pass until later on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, the snow levels are staying around 3,500 feet.

Residents in Frazier Park said they are glad the freeway stayed open, although they are disappointed the storm didn't bring more snow the area.

"We have not got as much snow as we usually get and businesses that rely on the snow fall haven't been doing very well," Estefanie Guerrero, Frazier Park resident.

Business owners say it is early in the season and they are hoping they will get more storms soon.