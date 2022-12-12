Watch CBS News
Local News

Storm brings snow and rain to the Grapevine

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Storm brings snow and rain
Storm brings snow and rain 01:37

Snow showers across the mountains at the Tejon Pass and Grapevine portion of Interstate 5 caused slick conditions this morning.

Travelers are advised to avoid the pass until later on Monday.    

According to the National Weather Service, the snow levels are staying around 3,500 feet.

Residents in Frazier Park said they are glad the freeway stayed open, although they are disappointed the storm didn't bring more snow the area.

"We have not got as much snow as we usually get and businesses that rely on the snow fall haven't been doing very well," Estefanie Guerrero, Frazier Park resident.

Business owners say it is early in the season and they are hoping they will get more storms soon.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 1:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.