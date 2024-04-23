Watch CBS News
Stolen vehicle suspect barricaded inside car after brief pursuit in San Pedro

By Dean Fioresi

A brief pursuit with a stolen vehicle suspect came to a sudden end in San Pedro when the driver stopped the car and barricaded inside, prompting a standoff with police.

The chase happened at around 4 p.m. but ended near Gaffey Street and Sepulveda Boulevard, when the suspect pulled behind a business' parking lot that turned into a dead end. 

The driver could be seen sitting inside of the car, a Honda sedan, while surrounded by dozens of Los Angeles Police Department units with SkyCal overhead. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

