Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Brentwood crash

A driver crashed in Brentwood following a pursuit with Los Angeles Police Department officers Thursday night.

The pursuit started around 8 p.m. in West Los Angeles. Officers chased the suspected stolen vehicle on the southbound 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks.

Around 9 p.m. the vehicle crashed into the median on the southbound 405 Freeway in Brentwood. A standoff ensued as officers said the driver was not complying with orders. Los Angeles Police Department officers were working to take the occupants into custody.

About 30 minutes later the suspect was arrested by officers.

