Stolen vehicle crashes into storefront in Bellflower during burglary
An investigation was underway Sunday after a stolen vehicle was used in a burglary in Bellflower.
Authorities responded to a "burglary call" at a store in the 17200 block of Lakewood Boulevard around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, authorities located a stolen vehicle which collided into a storefront where merchandise and clothing was taken.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.