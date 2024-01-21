Watch CBS News
Stolen vehicle crashes into storefront in Bellflower during burglary

By Iris Salem

An investigation was underway Sunday after a stolen vehicle was used in a burglary in Bellflower. 

Authorities responded to a "burglary call" at a store in the 17200 block of Lakewood Boulevard around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. 

Upon arrival, authorities located a stolen vehicle which collided into a storefront where merchandise and clothing was taken. 

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing news story. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available. 

