Stolen box truck being chased on PCH in Santa Monica

Authorities are in pursuit of an allegedly stolen box truck on Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department began following the possibly stolen truck around 11:30 a.m. on the San Diego (405) Freeway, then on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway before reaching PCH.

The driver was seen weaving through narrow lanes of traffic, reaching speeds up to 70 mph. The truck hit at least one other vehicle during the pursuit. No other damage or injuries have been reported.

The truck is currently heading north on PCH through Malibu.

LAPD patrol units have largely backed off of the pursuit, but police are continuing to track the truck from the air.

Developing story, check back for updates.