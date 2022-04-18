Student fatally stabbed by trespasser at California high school, officials say

A high school student in California was killed Monday when a trespasser entered the front of her school and fatally stabbed her, district officials said. The suspect, who has not been identified, has been taken into custody.

Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said the assailant stabbed the Stagg High School student "multiple times." The student was hospitalized but later died, Ramirez said.

The suspect was apprehended "immediately" with the help of the school district police officer on the scene, Ramirez said, adding that the officer's actions "helped prevent that from continuing." The school was also placed on lockdown.

Earlier Monday, the school district said "a trespasser approached the campus and stabbed a student." The district said the motive for the attack is not clear.

Stagg High School is currently under lockdown for the safety of all staff and students.

The suspect has been identified only as an adult, according to CBS Sacramento. The school district said counselors are on site to help students process the incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.