Steven Tyler voluntarily enters rehab; first set of Las Vegas residency shows canceled

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has voluntarily entered rehab after relapsing following foot surgery, his bandmates announced Tuesday.

According to the band, the first set of shows in their Las Vegas residency have been canceled and tickets will be refunded.

"As many of you know our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the band wrote.

"After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

If you purchased your tickets via Ticketmaster, you will be refunded and will receive an email shortly with details, otherwise please contact your point of purchase for information on refunds.

"We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being," the band continued.

Fans that purchased tickets via Ticketmaster will be refunded and will receive an email with details.

The band said they plan on continuing their 2022 shows in September.