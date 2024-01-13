State program offers grant funds to get homes earthquake ready

The California Earthquake Authority and the Governor's Office of Emergency Services is accepting registration for its Earthquake Brace + Bolt program, where qualifying homeowners can get up to $3,000 for earthquake retrofitting.

The registration period runs slightly over a month, from Jan. 10 to Feb. 21, 2024.

There are a few stipulations to qualify for an EBB grant. Homes must be built before 1980, owner-occupied, on a raised foundation, and be in an EBB ZIP code.

Older homes are targeted because as it's explained on the EBB website, they often are not bolted to their foundations and lack bracing on the wood-framed exterior walls enclosing the crawl space. This could lead to sliding or toppling off the home's foundation during a quake, and this can be prevented, or greatly minimized, with retrofitting, according to the site.

The program launched in 2013 and has expanded to include 200 more ZIP Codes. EBB program registration is open for 30 days once per year.