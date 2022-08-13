Watch CBS News
Standup comedian, actor Teddy Ray passes away at 32

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The comedy world is mourning the death of standup comedian and actor Teddy Ray. 

Television network Comedy Central announced Ray's death on its Twitter account on Friday. 

Ray is best known for performing standup comedy at acts at Los Angeles comedy clubs and appearing on numerous television shows, including BET's "Comic View,'' HBO's "All Def Comedy,'' MTV's "Wild N' Out'' and Russell Simmons' online comedy platform, "All Def Digital.''  

Riverside County Sheriffs deputies discovered Ray at a private residence in Rancho Mirage on Friday morning after receiving a report, according to the Los Angeles Times. 

Ray was born and raised in Los Angeles. 

Many of his friends and fellow comedians took to social media to remember him. 

