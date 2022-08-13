Standup comedian, actor Teddy Ray passes away at 32

The comedy world is mourning the death of standup comedian and actor Teddy Ray.

Television network Comedy Central announced Ray's death on its Twitter account on Friday.

Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022

Ray is best known for performing standup comedy at acts at Los Angeles comedy clubs and appearing on numerous television shows, including BET's "Comic View,'' HBO's "All Def Comedy,'' MTV's "Wild N' Out'' and Russell Simmons' online comedy platform, "All Def Digital.''

Riverside County Sheriffs deputies discovered Ray at a private residence in Rancho Mirage on Friday morning after receiving a report, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Ray was born and raised in Los Angeles.

Many of his friends and fellow comedians took to social media to remember him.

rip teddy ray, he was a real one 💔 — Desus Nice (@desusnice) August 12, 2022

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Teddy Ray who always kept our audiences smiling with his quick wit and creativity. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/OuAqpMQgdT — Wild 'N Out (@WildNOut) August 13, 2022

Man please don’t let the news be true about teddy ray — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) August 12, 2022

Damn. RIP Teddy Ray. He was a real one. — Robin Thede (@robinthede) August 13, 2022