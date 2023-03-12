Standoff with barricaded suspect in Valinda enters 3rd day

A marathon standoff with a barricaded alleged gunman in Valinda continued into its third day on Sunday.

The standoff unfolded on Friday afternoon just before 2:30 p.m. in the 16900 block of Wing Lane after neighbors called 911 to report a man shooting at pedestrians.

When Sheriff's deputies arrived, the suspect allegedly opened fire on them.

The house is surrounded by SWAT teams and neighbors who have been evacuated from their homes since Friday hope the ordeal wraps up soon.

"At this time, residents are still unable to access the crime area," the LASD said. "We urge everyone to stay away from the area for precaution and their safety."

Temporary accommodations for displaced residents are available at Workman High School at 16303 Temple Avenue in Industry. The Red Cross can be reached at 800-675-5799.