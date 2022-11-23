Stand by your pan: Thanksgiving kitchen safety tips
It's time to cook, and to stay safe while doing it.
Safety experts are getting the message out to Thanksgiving cooks, all those stove flames and grease can easily create a dangerous situation.
FEMA reports that cooking is the main cause of home fires and it's double on Thanksgiving day.
Here's a list of kitchen safety tips by FEMA
-Stand by your pan. If you leave your kitchen, turn the burner off.
-Keep an eye on what you fry! Most cooking fires start when frying food.
-Roll up your sleeves. This reduces the chance that they'll catch fire.
-Supervise children and pets. Make sure they stay away from the stove.
-Watch what you're cooking! If you see any smoke, or grease starts to boil, turn the burner off.
-If there's an oven fire, keep the door closed. Turn off the oven and keep the door closed until it's cool.-
-Move things that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains.
-Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove. This is so no one can bump them or pull them over.
-Only use a turkey fryer outdoors. Make sure that it the fryer is on a sturdy surface, away from things that can burn.
-Check smoke alarms. Make sure to have working smoke alarms close to where anyone may be sleeping.
