Stabbing on I-10 Freeway leaves one hospitalized

At least one person has been hospitalized after a stabbing on the I-10 Freeway on Tuesday.

Officers were called to westbound lanes of the freeway near the Santa Fe Avenue exit and the I-5 transition at around 5:20 p.m. after learning of three men involved in some sort of altercation, according to California Highway Patrol.

Initially, firefighters were told that there were two victims in the incident, but say that only one ambulance took someone to the hospital, according to a statement from Los Angeles Fire Department officials. It's unclear if both victims were taken by the same ambulance.

Their status is unknown.

Investigators are working to determine if the stabbing happened inside of the car or once the men got out.

No further information was provided.