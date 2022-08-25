Watch CBS News
Local News

Stabbing investigation underway after man found stabbed to death in Downtown Los Angeles

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 25 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 25 AM Edition) 02:03

Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place in Downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene near Washington Boulevard and Main Street at around 1 a.m., where they found a man dead in the street suffering from multiple stab wounds. 

The identity of the victim, believed to be in his 50s, was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

There was no information available on either a suspect or motive in the incident. 

Anyone with information on the crime was urged  to call the LAPD Central Bureau homicide office at (213) 486-8700

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 10:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.