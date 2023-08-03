Stabbing and shooting at Crenshaw Station causes delays on Metro

Deputies search for gunman that opened fire at Metro station

Riders along Metro's C Line should expect delays Tuesday evening as officers investigate a stabbing at one of the stations.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the stabbing happened at Metro's Crenshaw Station at Crenshaw Boulevard along the I-105 Freeway.

Deputies found one person with several stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the person that stabbed the victim suffered gunshot wounds. The sheriff's department said it's unclear how he sustained the injury, and clarified that deputies did not shoot the man.

Metro advised riders to expect up to 15-minute delays since the investigation has forced trains to share one track.

C Line: up to 15 minute delays due to police activity at Crenshaw Station. Trains share 1 track in the area, follow announcements. pic.twitter.com/kdoxLtGkaK — LA Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) August 3, 2023

Initially, the department said the stabbing victim sustained several gunshot wounds. They later rolled back that statement and clarified that the stabber was the one who was shot.