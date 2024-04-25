Watch CBS News
Local News

SR-71 connector and on-ramp closed in Pomona starting next week

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

State Route 71 will be intermittently closed for repairs starting next Monday. 

The closures will happen along the Pomona section of the freeway between State Route 60. 

Caltrans recommended motorists find a different route and avoid the area altogether. Businesses and residents should expect noises and vibrations from the crews fixing the roadway. 

Here's how the closures will shape up: 

Monday, April 29

  • Westbound SR-60 connector to Northbound SR-71 closed from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and again 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
  • Southbound SR-71 on-ramp from Rio Rancho Road from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30

  • Westbound SR-60 connector to Northbound SR-71 closed from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and again 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
  • Southbound SR-71 on-ramp from Rio Rancho Road from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1

  • Westbound SR-60 connector to Northbound SR-71 closed from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and again 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
  • Southbound SR-71 on-ramp from Rio Rancho Road from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 2

  • Westbound SR-60 connector to Northbound SR-71 closed from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and again 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
  • Southbound SR-71 on-ramp from Rio Rancho Road from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Friday, May 3

  • Westbound SR-60 connector to Northbound SR-71 closed from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and again 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

If you need help finding a detour around the construction visit kcalnews.com/traffic.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on April 25, 2024 / 7:47 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.