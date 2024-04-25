SR-71 connector and on-ramp closed in Pomona starting next week

State Route 71 will be intermittently closed for repairs starting next Monday.

The closures will happen along the Pomona section of the freeway between State Route 60.

Caltrans recommended motorists find a different route and avoid the area altogether. Businesses and residents should expect noises and vibrations from the crews fixing the roadway.

Here's how the closures will shape up:

Monday, April 29

Westbound SR-60 connector to Northbound SR-71 closed from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and again 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Southbound SR-71 on-ramp from Rio Rancho Road from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30

Westbound SR-60 connector to Northbound SR-71 closed from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and again 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Southbound SR-71 on-ramp from Rio Rancho Road from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1

Westbound SR-60 connector to Northbound SR-71 closed from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and again 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Southbound SR-71 on-ramp from Rio Rancho Road from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 2

Westbound SR-60 connector to Northbound SR-71 closed from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and again 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Southbound SR-71 on-ramp from Rio Rancho Road from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Friday, May 3

Westbound SR-60 connector to Northbound SR-71 closed from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and again 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

If you need help finding a detour around the construction visit kcalnews.com/traffic.