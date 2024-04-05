Spring storm brings winter weather conditions to areas of Los Angeles

A cold spring storm moved into Southern California on Friday, bringing showers along with snow in low mountain elevations.

Overall rainfall amounts are expected to be relatively low, with most areas receiving less than a half-inch. Some mountain areas could get about an inch. Thunderstorms are also expected to develop around the Antelope Valley.

Friday weather outlook at 6 a.m.

A winter storm warning will be in effect until 11 p.m. on Friday in the San Gabriel Mountains and the Antelope Valley Freeway corridor, with forecasters predicting possible accumulations of 10 inches above 6,000 feet, 3 to 6 inches as low as 5,000 feet and 3 inches at 3,000 feet. This will be accompanied by winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour.

The California Highway Patrol issued a snow advisory beginning at 7 a.m. for the Grapevine between Fort Tejon and SR-138 due to anticipated heavy snow fall.

A less severe winter weather advisory will be in effect until 11 p.m. Friday for the Antelope Valley foothills and the Golden State Freeway corridor. Those areas could receive up to 3 inches of snow.

The stormy weather is expected to start tapering off Friday evening with dry weather expected by sunrise Saturday morning.