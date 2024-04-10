Special needs counselor accused of sexually assaulting client

Irvine police need help finding a special needs counselor Wednesday after he allegedly sexually assaulted his client for nearly two years.

Robert Delacruz, 58, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman from a specialized day program for adults with disabilities. The woman claimed Delacruz, her assigned counselor and caretaker, also covered her to engage in sex acts from June 2022 to March 2024.

The Irvine Police Department said officers found more evidence at Delacruz's home. They do not believe there are more victims. Despite searching his home, police have been unable to track down the special needs counselor.

Photo of Delacruz and his car. Irvine PD

Investigators believe he drives a blue 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with a California license plate.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Detective Craig Voors at (949) 724-7131