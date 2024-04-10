Watch CBS News
Local News

Special needs counselor accused of sexually assaulting client

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Irvine police need help finding a special needs counselor Wednesday after he allegedly sexually assaulted his client for nearly two years. 

Robert Delacruz, 58, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman from a specialized day program for adults with disabilities. The woman claimed Delacruz, her assigned counselor and caretaker, also covered her to engage in sex acts from June 2022 to March 2024. 

The Irvine Police Department said officers found more evidence at Delacruz's home. They do not believe there are more victims. Despite searching his home, police have been unable to track down the special needs counselor. 

irvine-sex-assault.png
Photo of Delacruz and his car. Irvine PD

Investigators believe he drives a blue 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with a California license plate. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Detective Craig Voors at (949) 724-7131

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on April 10, 2024 / 6:57 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.