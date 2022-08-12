Watch CBS News
SPCALA reducing adoption fees to $25 for Clear the Shelters event

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

SPCALA will offer reduced adoption fees in an effort to "Clear the Shelters."

From August 12 through 21, pet adoption fees will be $25 for qualified adopters. Meanwhile, the first 50 qualified adopters will have no adoption fees at all.

The annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation event returns for the eighth consecutive year. 

"During the month-long initiative, at least 70 animal shelters and nonprofit rescue organizations throughout Southern California are partnering with the stations to create awareness about pet adoptions and raise funds to support animal welfare. The initiative has resulted in tens of thousands of local adoptions since its inception in 2015," according to SPCALA.

Those looking to adopt can visit spcaLA pet adoption centers during business hours. 

Adoptable pets are available to view at spcaLA.com/adopt

First published on August 12, 2022 / 1:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

