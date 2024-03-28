Watch CBS News
SpaceX to launch 22 Starlink satellites from California tonight. How you can watch it live.

By Amy Maetzold , Bj Dahl

/ KCAL News

SpaceX will be launching another batch of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit, according to the SpaceX website. The launch will be visible for most people in Southern California.

Liftoff is scheduled during a 4-hour window starting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, from the Vandenberg Space Force Base near Lompoc, California.

The Falcon 9 rocket will be carrying 22 Starlink satellites, which will be launched toward low-Earth orbit. The satellites will be deployed about 62 minutes after liftoff.

This will be the 15th flight for the first stage booster attached to the rocket, which has successfully separated and landed on a drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The launch tonight will be the 30th Falcon 9 flight in 2024, and the 20th dedicated to building out the Starlink megaconstellation, according to SpaceX.

You can watch it live on SpaceX's account on X. Coverage will begin 5 minutes before the liftoff window opens.

