SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Southern California

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base 02:06

SpaceX successfully launched a rocket from Southern California into orbit Thursday. 

The launch of 20 more Starlink satellites happened around 9:30 p.m. out of Vandenberg Space Force Base north of Los Angeles County. 

The Falcon 9 rocket flew through the sky with a crescent moon in sight. 

In March, SpaceX's huge Super Heavy-Starship rocket, the most powerful ever built, blasted off on its third test flight, successfully boosting the unpiloted upper stage into space. W

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 9:49 PM PDT

