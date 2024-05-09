SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Southern California

SpaceX successfully launched a rocket from Southern California into orbit Thursday.

The launch of 20 more Starlink satellites happened around 9:30 p.m. out of Vandenberg Space Force Base north of Los Angeles County.

The Falcon 9 rocket flew through the sky with a crescent moon in sight.

In March, SpaceX's huge Super Heavy-Starship rocket, the most powerful ever built, blasted off on its third test flight, successfully boosting the unpiloted upper stage into space. W