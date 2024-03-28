Southern California school bus driver arrested with 10,000 images of child porn

Federal authorities charged a San Bernardino County school bus driver after investigators found thousands of images of child pornography at his home.

Donal James Seaver, 49, was charged with possessing more than 10,000 images of child sexual abuse material. If convicted, he face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. A federal judge ordered he be jailed without bond. He's expected to appear in court again on April 16.

Seaver worked as a school bus driver for a private company that drove students with special needs to 10 elementary schools in the area.

The FBI and the San Bernardino County worked together on the case.

The US Department of Justice said law enforcement raided Seaver's house on March 7 and seized his Samsung tablet that allegedly had more than 10,000 images and 13 videos of child pornography.

Investigators said that the tablet had been routinely reset, deleting all of the data on the device. The last reset was on Feb. 27, according to the DOJ.

Seaver was arrested and charged in state court before prosecutors decided to try him in federal court.