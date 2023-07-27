Southern California mother takes stand against street takeovers, racing

Mother takes stand against street takeovers and racing after losing her daughter

From the "Fast and Furious" movies to video games like "Need for Speed" there's no denying that car culture is still as popular as ever.

Street racing and street takeovers became a common occurrence for many living in Southern California, especially in South Los Angeles. Even though police have done their best to strike them down, many just pack their stuff up from one street and move to another spot to restart the cycle.

While it may seem like fun and games for some, it could quickly turn into a tragedy in a matter of seconds.

On Dec. 7, 2013, 16-year-old Valentina D'Allessandro was on her way home from a friend's house in Wilmington. She was sleeping in the back seat of a blue Ford Mustang when her driver was challenged to a street race.

"He takes the challenge and he saw the yellow light. He was going way over 80," said Lili Trujillo Puckett, D'Allessandro's mother.

The driver lost control of the car and struck a woman going home from work. The impact flipped the car turning the Mustang into a mangled mess and killing D'Allessandro on impact.

"When I lost Valentina I lost it," said Trujillo Puckett.

A heartbreak that every parent dreads turned into this mother's reality — her daughter's life cut short at 16.

"It's 100% preventable. She didn't die from a disease. She died from a decision that someone made to race," said Trujillo Puckett.

The grieving mother turned her pain into action by volunteering with the organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving. She would speak at local schools to raise awareness in Southern California communities. Her work with the organization led her to start her own called Street Racing Kills.

In 2021, Trujillo Puckett started the reckless driving intervention program, a court-mandated program that works closely with people who've been charged with felonies or misdemeanors due to reckless driving.

"They have to sign a pledge," said Trujillo Puckett. "If they don't sign the pledge, they cannot take the class."

Nicole Richard is one of the guest speakers tied to the program. Richard's 20-year-old son Jaiden and his two friends died two years ago after a street racing crash in Burbank.

"I just want kids to know these stupid things really have repercussions," she said. "It's serious. You can die."