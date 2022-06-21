Southern California could see monsoon showers, dry lightning starting tonight

Southern California's mountains and high deserts could see monsoon showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Temperatures cooled slightly across Southern California, but clouds are expected to increase overnight and bring a chance of isolated thunderstorms. While any amount of moisture is needed, monsoonal storms also bring the possibility of dry lightning igniting a wildfire.

Any precipitation that does fall is expected to be above 10,000 feet, so Southern California's mountains and high deserts have the best chance of seeing any rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

So, what about rain chances??? Isolated showers/t-storms may develop as early as tonight, though the highest chances will likely occur Wednesday afternoon across the mountains and deserts. Lightning, gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall will be the main threats.

3/4 pic.twitter.com/xCFfkjpB8Z — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 21, 2022

In the event of dry lightning, forecasters say anyone who hears thunder is close enough to get struck, so they should immediately seek shelter indoors.