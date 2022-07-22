Southern California could go from hot, dry, windy conditions to monsoon showers this weekend

Southern California could be in for some weather whiplash this weekend.

Hot, dry, and windy conditions could make way for thunderstorms in the region's mountains all next next week, according to meteorologist Alex Biston.

A red flag warning goes into effect at 1 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday across Los Angeles County mountains from the I-5 Corridor to Lake Hughes, signaling a risk of critical fire weather conditions. Further east, an excessive heat warning is in place across the Coachella Valley through Friday night, with temperatures ranging from 114 to 118 degrees in the low deserts.

RED FLAG WARNING is in effect this afternoon through 6am Saturday for the I-5 corridor mainly north of Santa Clarita to the Grapevine-Tejan Pass area. #BePrepared #WeatherReady #CAwx #LAweather pic.twitter.com/GqxSDoNzwn — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 22, 2022

And while bone dry Southern California could use some rain, the system forecast to arrive this weekend includes monsoonal moisture and thunderstorms. A chance of thunderstorms begin Sunday, but increase into Monday and continue throughout much of the week.

Happy Friday, SoCal! Here are this weekend's weather highlights:



🌡️ Excessive heat continues today for the deserts, seasonably hot elsewhere



☁️ Night & morning low clouds & fog for coastal areas each day



⛈️ Chance of storms as early as Sunday for mountains & deserts#CAwx pic.twitter.com/g0zPlpC76F — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 22, 2022