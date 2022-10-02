Southern California gas prices are hitting record-highs

Gas prices have hit record highs in Southern California.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Los Angeles County was $6.46. Orange County went down a cent to $6.42 per gallon. The average price in Ventura County was $6.40 per gallon and, in the Inland Empire, it was $6.32 per gallon.

As compared to the national average of $3.79 per gallon, California was experiencing at least a $2.58 price difference per gallon.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said oil companies need to explain why California drivers pay so much more than the rest of the nation.

"And oil companies, they provide no explanation," Newsom said. "The fact is, they're ripping you off. Their record profits are coming at your expense."

Newsom was also calling on lawmakers to pass a new tax on oil profits and return that money to California drivers. But the Legislature is in recess until January.

"The strain of both planned and unplanned maintenance issues at refineries has really squeezed our fuel inventories in California and all across the West Coast," said Doug Shupe with the Auto Club of Southern California.