Southern California Fire Resources
In Southern California, it's "fire season" all year long! Know what to do and where to go for information below. You'll find up-to-date information on fire incidents, safety guidelines, evacuation orders, and recovery efforts.
Before a Fire Threatens
Create a Defensible Space
- Clear flammable vegetation and materials within 30 feet of your home.
- Trim trees and shrubs, especially those close to your home.
- Clean gutters, roofs, and patios regularly to remove leaves and debris.
Hardening Your Home
- Use fire-resistant building materials for roofs, siding, and decks.
- Install dual-pane windows with one pane of tempered glass.
- Cover vents with metal mesh to prevent embers from entering.
- Install spark arresters on chimneys.
Emergency Supply Kit
- Assemble a kit with essentials: water, non-perishable food, medications, first aid supplies, important documents, cash, and personal items.
- Include N95 masks, flashlights, batteries, a portable phone charger, and a battery-powered radio.
Create a Family Evacuation Plan
- Establish multiple evacuation routes from your home and neighborhood.
- Designate a meeting place outside the fire area.
- Practice the plan with all family members, including pets.
Stay Informed
- Sign up for emergency alerts and notifications.
- Monitor KCAL News, weather updates, and fire agency websites.
- Follow local fire departments and emergency services on social media.
During a Fire Threat
Prepare Your Home
- Move flammable furniture away from windows and doors.
- Shut all windows, doors, and interior doors.
- Turn off gas supplies and air conditioning.
- Leave lights on to make your home visible in heavy smoke.
Pack Your Car
- Load your emergency supply kit, important documents, and valuables.
- Park your car facing the road and keep the keys easily accessible.
Evacuate Early
- Follow evacuation orders immediately to avoid being caught in fire, smoke, or road congestion.
- If you feel unsafe or the fire is close, evacuate even if an official order has not been issued.
General Fire Information
Cal Fire (California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection)
- Website: calfire.ca.gov
- Twitter: @CAL_FIRE
- Facebook: @CALFIRE
U.S. Forest Service - Pacific Southwest Region
- Website: fs.usda.gov/r5
- Twitter: @usfs_r5
- Facebook: @USForestService
Ready For Wildfire
- Website: readyforwildfire.org
- Twitter: @ReadyForWildfire
- Facebook: @ReadyForWildfire
County Fire Departments
Los Angeles County Fire Department
- Website: fire.lacounty.gov
- Twitter: @LACoFD
- Facebook: @LACoFD
Orange County Fire Authority
San Bernardino County Fire Protection District
- Website: sbcfire.org
- Twitter: @SBCOUNTYFIRE
- Facebook: @SanBernardinoCountyFire
Riverside County Fire Department
- Website: rvcfire.org
- Twitter: @CALFIRERRU
- Facebook: @RiversideCountyFire
Ventura County Fire Department
- Website: vcfd.org
- Twitter: @VCFD
- Facebook: @VenturaCountyFire
San Diego County Fire
- Website: sdcounty.ca.gov
- Twitter: @CALFIRESANDIEGO
- Facebook: @CALFIRESANDIEGO
Local Emergency Information
AlertSouthBay (covers multiple cities in the South Bay area)
- Website: alertsouthbay.com
- Twitter: @AlertSouthBay
- Facebook: @AlertSouthBay
Ready San Diego
- Website: readysandiego.org
- Twitter: @ReadySanDiego
- Facebook: @ReadySanDiego
Alert LA County
- Website: ready.lacounty.gov
- Twitter: @ReadyLACounty
- Facebook: @ReadyLACounty
Utility Company Resources
Southern California Edison
San Diego Gas & Electric
- Website: sdge.com
- Twitter: @SDGE
- Facebook: @SanDiegoGasandElectric
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E)
- Website: pge.com
- Twitter: @PGE4Me
- Facebook: @PacificGasAndElectric
Additional Resources
Southern California Air Quality Management District (AQMD)
- Website: aqmd.gov
- Twitter: @SouthCoastAQMD
- Facebook: @SouthCoastAQMD
California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES)
- Website: caloes.ca.gov
- Twitter: @Cal_OES
- Facebook: @CalOES
- Website: weather.gov/lox
- Twitter: @NWSLosAngeles
- Facebook: @NWSLosAngeles