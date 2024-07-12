Southern California Fire Resources

In Southern California, it's "fire season" all year long! Know what to do and where to go for information below. You'll find up-to-date information on fire incidents, safety guidelines, evacuation orders, and recovery efforts.

Before a Fire Threatens

Create a Defensible Space Clear flammable vegetation and materials within 30 feet of your home.

Trim trees and shrubs, especially those close to your home.

Clean gutters, roofs, and patios regularly to remove leaves and debris. Hardening Your Home Use fire-resistant building materials for roofs, siding, and decks.

Install dual-pane windows with one pane of tempered glass.

Cover vents with metal mesh to prevent embers from entering.

Install spark arresters on chimneys. Emergency Supply Kit Assemble a kit with essentials: water, non-perishable food, medications, first aid supplies, important documents, cash, and personal items.

Include N95 masks, flashlights, batteries, a portable phone charger, and a battery-powered radio. Create a Family Evacuation Plan Establish multiple evacuation routes from your home and neighborhood.

Designate a meeting place outside the fire area.

Practice the plan with all family members, including pets. Stay Informed Sign up for emergency alerts and notifications.

Monitor KCAL News, weather updates, and fire agency websites.

Follow local fire departments and emergency services on social media.

During a Fire Threat

Prepare Your Home Move flammable furniture away from windows and doors.

Shut all windows, doors, and interior doors.

Turn off gas supplies and air conditioning.

Leave lights on to make your home visible in heavy smoke. Pack Your Car Load your emergency supply kit, important documents, and valuables.

Park your car facing the road and keep the keys easily accessible. Evacuate Early Follow evacuation orders immediately to avoid being caught in fire, smoke, or road congestion.

If you feel unsafe or the fire is close, evacuate even if an official order has not been issued.

General Fire Information

Cal Fire (California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection)

U.S. Forest Service - Pacific Southwest Region

Ready For Wildfire

County Fire Departments

Los Angeles County Fire Department

Orange County Fire Authority

San Bernardino County Fire Protection District

Riverside County Fire Department

Ventura County Fire Department

San Diego County Fire

Local Emergency Information

AlertSouthBay (covers multiple cities in the South Bay area)

Ready San Diego

Alert LA County

Utility Company Resources

Southern California Edison

San Diego Gas & Electric

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E)

Additional Resources

Southern California Air Quality Management District (AQMD)

California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES)

National Weather Service (NWS) - Los Angeles