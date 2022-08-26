Southern California doctor appointed as state attorney general

Watch CBS News
Dr. Diana Ramos, a Laguna Beach resident and adjunct professor at the USC Keck School of Medicine, was appointed by the governor today as the state's next surgeon general. 

Ramos, 55, currently serves as a public health administrator at the California Department of Public Health's Center for Healthy Communities, a post she has held since last year.

"Dr. Ramos is a distinguished leader in medicine and a trusted public health expert who brings a lifetime of experience protecting and promoting the health of vulnerable communities,'' Newsom said in a statement. "I look forward to her partnership in advancing urgent priorities for the state on women's health, mental health, addressing the gun violence epidemic, and more as we continue our work to lift up the health and well-being of all Californians.''

Ramos previously served as director of reproductive health at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health Division, chief medical officer at Alpha Medical Center, senior research specialist at Pfizer and a staff obstetrician at Clinica Humanitaria.

She has a master's degree in public health from UCLA, an MBA from UC Irvine, and a medical degree from USC. 

The appointment requires approval of the state Senate.  

