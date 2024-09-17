These Southern California spots made Yelp's Top 20 list of the most photographed businesses of all time

These Southern California spots made Yelp's Top 20 list of the most photographed businesses of all t

Yelp is celebrating turning 20 next month by releasing two news lists highlighting the top 20 most photographed and most popular businesses in the United States with Southern California making several appearances including Disneyland.

Disneyland Park in Anaheim is named the most photographed business in the United States according to Yelp. Getty Images

Yelp launched in October 2004, using crowdsourcing for reviews of restaurants, businesses, and tourist spots. In the last two decades, the website says it has received 287 million reviews.

When it comes to the number one most photographed business of all time look no further than Anaheim, where Disneyland takes the top prize with more than 49,000 user photos, according to Yelp. And Disneyland isn't the only Southern California business to make the list. A number of places from restaurants to museums also got top spots.

Local spots to make top 20 most photographed businesses of all time:

1. Disneyland Park

4. Bestia

5. Universal Studios Hollywood

10. Republique

12. The Broad

13. Din Tai Fung

14. Disney California Adventure Park

16. The Huntington

Southern California also appears 10 times in the Top 20 Most Popular Businesses list with The Getty Center claiming third. Majority of the local businesses on the most popular list are restaurants.

Local spots to make top 20 most popular businesses of all time:

3. The Getty Center

5. The Huntington

8. Howlin' Rays

13. Smoke & Fire Social Eatery

15. Griffith Observatory

16. Craft By Smoke & Fire

17. The Vox Kitchen by Kei Concepts

18. Porto's Bakery & Café

19. Nova Kitchen & Bar

20. Morrison Atwater Village