Watch CBS News
Local News

These Southern California spots made Yelp's Top 20 list of the most photographed businesses of all time

By Mika Edwards

/ KCAL News

These Southern California spots made Yelp's Top 20 list of the most photographed businesses of all t
These Southern California spots made Yelp's Top 20 list of the most photographed businesses of all t 00:23

Yelp is celebrating turning 20 next month by releasing two news lists highlighting the top 20 most photographed and most popular businesses in the United States with Southern California making several appearances including Disneyland.

gettyimages-1802783659.jpg
Disneyland Park in Anaheim is named the most photographed business in the United States according to Yelp. Getty Images

Yelp launched in October 2004, using crowdsourcing for reviews of restaurants, businesses, and tourist spots. In the last two decades, the website says it has received 287 million reviews.

When it comes to the number one most photographed business of all time look no further than Anaheim, where Disneyland takes the top prize with more than 49,000 user photos, according to Yelp.  And Disneyland isn't the only Southern California business to make the list. A number of places from restaurants to museums also got top spots.

Local spots to make top 20 most photographed businesses of all time:

1. Disneyland Park 

4. Bestia 

5. Universal Studios Hollywood 

10. Republique 

12. The Broad 

13. Din Tai Fung 

14. Disney California Adventure Park 

16. The Huntington 

Southern California also appears 10 times in the Top 20 Most Popular Businesses list with The Getty Center claiming third. Majority of the local businesses on the most popular list are restaurants.

Local spots to make top 20 most popular businesses of all time: 

3. The Getty Center 

5. The Huntington 

8. Howlin' Rays 

13. Smoke & Fire Social Eatery 

15. Griffith Observatory 

16. Craft By Smoke & Fire 

17. The Vox Kitchen by Kei Concepts 

18. Porto's Bakery & Café 

19. Nova Kitchen & Bar 

20. Morrison Atwater Village 

Mika Edwards

Mika Edwards is executive producer of streaming and digital for CBS News Los Angeles. She started at KCAL News as a news producer and previously worked in the Bay Area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.