These Southern California spots made Yelp's Top 20 list of the most photographed businesses of all time
Yelp is celebrating turning 20 next month by releasing two news lists highlighting the top 20 most photographed and most popular businesses in the United States with Southern California making several appearances including Disneyland.
Yelp launched in October 2004, using crowdsourcing for reviews of restaurants, businesses, and tourist spots. In the last two decades, the website says it has received 287 million reviews.
When it comes to the number one most photographed business of all time look no further than Anaheim, where Disneyland takes the top prize with more than 49,000 user photos, according to Yelp. And Disneyland isn't the only Southern California business to make the list. A number of places from restaurants to museums also got top spots.
Local spots to make top 20 most photographed businesses of all time:
1. Disneyland Park
4. Bestia
5. Universal Studios Hollywood
10. Republique
12. The Broad
13. Din Tai Fung
14. Disney California Adventure Park
16. The Huntington
Southern California also appears 10 times in the Top 20 Most Popular Businesses list with The Getty Center claiming third. Majority of the local businesses on the most popular list are restaurants.
Local spots to make top 20 most popular businesses of all time:
3. The Getty Center
5. The Huntington
8. Howlin' Rays
13. Smoke & Fire Social Eatery
15. Griffith Observatory
16. Craft By Smoke & Fire
17. The Vox Kitchen by Kei Concepts
18. Porto's Bakery & Café
19. Nova Kitchen & Bar
20. Morrison Atwater Village