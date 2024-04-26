Southbound 710 Freeway closed after pursuit of possible kidnapping suspect

Southbound 710 Freeway closed for standoff with possible kidnapping suspect

Southbound 710 Freeway closed for standoff with possible kidnapping suspect

Southbound 710 Freeway closed for standoff with possible kidnapping suspect

The southbound 710 Freeway closed after a brief pursuit of a possible kidnapping suspect stopped along an on-ramp near Alondra Boulevard in Compton.

The California Highway Patrol said the Long Beach Police Department started the pursuit at about 4:35 p.m.

Police believe the driver is alone in the vehicle. When the freeway reopened, the suspect drove off, leaving officers on the on-ramp.

Shortly after taking off, the van's front left tire shredded, forcing the driver to pull over onto the shoulder.

The suspect started to walk around the freeway before returning to the truck.

CHP officers eventually caught up to the suspect who tried to take off again. This time, officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the getaway. It caused the van to hit a barrier on the roadway.

This led to another standoff that closed the CA-91 Freeway.