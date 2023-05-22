Southbound 405 Freeway closed above Sunset in Sepulveda Pass

One man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass early Monday morning and southbound lanes were closed to traffic.

At least four vehicles, possibly as many as six, were involved in a collision in southbound 405 lanes north of Sunset Boulevard at about 3:35 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A tractor-trailer appeared to be one of the vehicles. One person reportedly died at the scene. Investigators said the man's body was found on the roadway.

All southbound lanes were closed for the investigation. Vehicles were being diverted off the freeway at Skirball Center Drive.

Southbound traffic was expected to be affected for hours.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Check your latest traffic conditions on the KCAL News NEXT Traffic page here.