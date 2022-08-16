South Park 25th anniversary event to be held in Hollywood on Saturday
The Comedy Central animated series South Park is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a free interactive exhibit on Saturday.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hollywood and Vine.
The 25th-anniversary experience will showcase props, memorabilia, artwork, never before seen scripts, storyboards and photo ops.
The show was recently renewed for six more seasons.
South Park airs on Paramout+.
