South Park 25th anniversary event to be held in Hollywood on Saturday

South Park 25th anniversary event to be held in Hollywood on Saturday

South Park 25th anniversary event to be held in Hollywood on Saturday

The Comedy Central animated series South Park is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a free interactive exhibit on Saturday.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hollywood and Vine.

The 25th-anniversary experience will showcase props, memorabilia, artwork, never before seen scripts, storyboards and photo ops.

The show was recently renewed for six more seasons.

South Park airs on Paramout+.