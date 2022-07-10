Watch CBS News
South Los Angeles goes car free for CicLAvia

It's another car free day in the Southland and in particular South Los Angeles.

Three miles of streets including Western Avenue between Exposition Boulevard and Florence Avenue are closed to cars and scooters Sunday as the latest celebration of the CicLAvia festival opens the lanes to cyclists.

Thousands of people on bikes and on foot were expected to participate. Sunday's event marked the 39th CicLAvia which started back in 2010. 

The event starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. and is free of charge. 

Other CicLAvia events are slated for the year. 

