South LA shooting kills 1 man, wounds another

On Saturday, officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said that a 29-year-old man was killed and another man in his 40s was wounded in a South LA shooting.

The shooting, authorities said, took place Friday evening at about 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West 87th Street.

Deantuane Giles was identified by the coroner as the victim killed.

LAPD Officer Matthew Cruz said the two victims were approached by another man on foot. During an argument, the suspect shot the victims and ran off.

Giles was pronounced dead at the scene. The wounded victim was transported to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

An investigation into the fatal shooting was being conducted, Cruz said.