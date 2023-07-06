South LA pastor raises alarm over surging crime

A South Los Angeles pastor is fearful for his congregation after he said crime and homelessness have skyrocketed in the area but no one will help.

When Gospel Mission Baptist Church in South LA was founded over 70 years ago, it held a respected position within the community. However, Senior Pastor Raymond Dennis now witnesses a constant presence of graffiti on the walls, a sidewalk murder in May, and an uncontrollable surge in homeless encampments, public drug use, and debris accumulation, he told KCAL News Thursday.

Despite making countless desperate calls to elected officials and law enforcement, Pastor Dennis laments that his pleas have gone unanswered.

"I know the mayor has said she's moving her Inside Safe Program forward, thank God for that," said Pastor Dennis. "But it's not being felt where we are. Go where the activities are."

KCAL reached out to both City Councilman Curren Price and County Supervisor Holly Mitchell's offices for comments on the issues. Unfortunately, we have not received any response.