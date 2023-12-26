South LA Kwanzaa parade kicks off the first day of the 7-day festival

Tuesday in South LA, a Kwanzaa parade marked the beginning of the seven-day African-American festival

The Kwanzaa Gwaride started Tuesday, 11 a.m. at Adams and Crenshaw boulevards, and moved two miles down Crenshaw Boulevard to Leimert Park, where a festival will be held.

Kwanzaa is based on the theory of Kawaida, which espouses that social revolutionary change for Black America can be achieved by exposing Blacks to their cultural heritage.

In his annual founder's message titled "Kwanzaa, Freedom, Justice and Peace: Principles and Practices for a New World," Maulana Karenga wrote,

"Among all the goods that are granted, given and gained through ceaseless striving and righteous and relentless struggle, we wish, especially for our people and all other oppressed and struggling peoples of the world, the shared and indivisible goods of freedom, justice and peace, deservedly achieved and enjoyed and passed on to future generations."

Karenga, chair of Africana Studies at Cal State Long Beach, created Kwanzaa in 1966 and said it "grounded itself and grew as an act of freedom, an instrument of freedom, a celebration of freedom and a practice of freedom," Karenga wrote in the founder's message.

Kwanzaa's focus is the "Nguzo Saba," the Seven Principles. Each night is dedicated to one of the principles, beginning with Umoja - unity, expressing the goal of striving for and maintaining unity in the family and community.

The principle for the second night is Kujichagulia, self-determination, "to define and name ourselves, as well as to create and speak for ourselves."

The principal for the third night is Ujima. The other principles are Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith).

During the week, a candelabrum called a Kinara is lit, and ears of corn representing each child in the family are placed on a traditional straw mat.

African foods such as millet, spiced pepper balls, and rice are often served. Some people fast during the holiday and a feast is often held on its final night.

A flag with three bars, red for the struggle for freedom, black for unity, and green for the future is sometimes displayed during the holiday.

OTHER KWANZAA CELEBRATIONS:

Pasadena: The city's 35th annual Kwanzaa celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Jefferson Branch Library and include music, storytelling and youth presentations.

Long Beach: African American Cultural Center of Long Beach, 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27. Admission is $10.

Hollywood: A free Kwanzaa celebration will be held at Ovation Hollywood from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30. The celebration in the Center Courtyard of the shopping complex formerly known as Hollywood & Highland will include a performance by a dance and drum troupe and cookie decorating.