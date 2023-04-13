South L.A. crash: Police pursuit ends with driver killed, passengers hospitalized

The car crashed into a parked vehicle on the 1600 block of West 94th Street at Harvard Boulevard in South Los Angeles. KCAL News

The driver of a Dodge Charger was killed in a pursuit crash early Thursday morning. Three passengers were hospitalized in unknown condition.

Gardena police officers attempted to stop a silver Dodge Charger for reckless driving shortly at about 2:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.

The car crashed into a parked vehicle on the 1600 block of West 94th Street at Harvard Boulevard in South Los Angeles. No other injuries were reported.

Gardena officers had terminated the pursuit just before the collision, according to the LAPD.