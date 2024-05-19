Soriano's career-long start and Pillar's pinch hit get Angels a series-clinching 4-1 win at Texas

Angels right-hander José Soriano pitched a career-high 7 2/3 innings, pinch-hitter Kevin Pillar had a tiebreaking two-run single and Los Angeles got a series-clinching 4-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

The Angels took two of three over the reigning World Series champions in Ron Washington's first series in Texas as a visiting manager. He is the Rangers' winningest manager with his 664 wins and two American League pennants from 2007-14.

Soriano (2-4), who struck out five and walked two, got the first two outs of the eighth, and then a visit from Washington after his first pitch to Corey Seager was a ball. The manager went back out to make a change after Seager walked and Nathaniel Lowe singled, but Luis García worked around a single to get out of the inning.

Garcia also worked the ninth for his second save in as many chances.

The Angels had the based loaded and had already tied the game in the seventh when Pillar lined a single to center field. He then scored on Luis Rengifo's triple.

Rangers starter Michael Lorenzen (2-3) struck out six walked three and allowed three hits. The right-hander departed with two on and one out in the seventh, and reliever Jonathan Hernández then walked a batter and gave up a tying RBI single to Mickey Moniak before Pillar pinch-hit for No. 9 batter Kyren Paris.

Seager homered for the Rangers (24-24), who have lost eight of their past 11 games. His solo shot in the fourth inning was his sixth of the season.

It was only the third series win this season for the Angels (18-29).

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: C Matt Thaiss got shaken up twice while trying to bunt in the seventh inning. When he squared the first time, he fouled off the pitch, which pushed the knob of the bat into his stomach. A couple of pitches later, Thaiss tried to bunt again, and stung his left hand on another foul ball. Both times he momentarily walked away from the plate. He eventually struck out, but stayed in the game.

Rangers: Adolis García was scratched from the starting lineup as the DH and was getting an MRI on his right forearm, a day after a collision in the outfield with second baseman Marcus Semien while both All-Star players went after a popup. ... OF Evan Carter started for the first time in 10 games after dealing with lower back stiffness. He missed five games in a row before pinch-hitting in the first two games against the Angels, when he didn't start against left-handers.

UP NEXT

Angels: Stay in Texas to open a three-game series Monday night at Houston, with left-hander Reid Detmers (3-4, 5.19 ERA) starting for Los Angeles.

Rangers: An off day Monday before Jon Gray (2-1, 2.08) starts the opener of a three-game interleague series at Philadelphia.