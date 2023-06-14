Solar industry facing bankruptcies, leaving many with roof panels that don't work

The solar industry in California has experienced several high-profile bankruptcies including one of its largest producers, Petersen Dean.

Now, another local solar company has shuttered, leaving homeowners with unfinished systems on roofs that aren't producing any power, not saving money on utility bills, and often there's still the financing of the equipment and installation that the customer is responsible for.

In Compton, Angela Dorsey's 83-year-old mother had panels installed on her home's roof, but they aren't producing any power. Dorsey said the installer, Harness Power, gave them a timeframe on the contract saying the solar will be up by July 2022, and in full operation by September.

Nearly 10 months later, Harness Power is out of business, shutting its doors in the spring without warning and Dorsey's mother Theresa is supposed to soon start making payments on the $32 thousand system.

"I don't think it's fair for me to pay a company that didn't finish the job," said Theresa.

Harness Power has a slew of negative reviews on Yelp with customers being left with inoperable solar systems. One review reads " We got to the finish line right before they went out of business," while another reads, "They took my down payment seven days before they closed their doors."

Another Harness Solar customer in Orange County was left with $70,000 in panels on her roof that don't work. "There's the cost of the financial pieces of it, but the stress of all the rest of it too- it's been a lot," said Stephanie Foults, solar customer.

Foults said she had tried to get another solar contractor to finish the job, but most don't want to touch the equipment that isn't theirs.

"I think that's been the most frustrating part, trying to figure out the next step when no one will help you with the next step," said Foults.

Josh Bushwell Charco with the California Solar and Storage Association said it's an unfortunate circumstance, but there are steps consumers can take. He said first off, notify the lending company that the job isn't complete.

"See if there can be either a delay on payment or forgiveness on payment," said Bushwell. He said customers can also file a complaint with the Contractors State License Board, and attach to the business's bond -- but that is only worth $25,000, and is not much when split amongst a number of people.

Lastly, a complaint can also be filed with the California Solar and Storage Association. "And while we can't make any promises, we do our best to mediate disputes between contractors and customers," said Bushwell.

Harness Power released the following statement:

After serving our customers for 6 years, we announced earlier this year the regrettable closure of Harness Power due to insurmountable financial challenges. We recognize and understand the distress our closure caused our customer base. We have actively sought to find resolutions for those whose projects remain unfinished. Through social media postings or via email, we have communicated several alternate paths to resolution that are available through their finance companies and local contractors who can support them moving forward. For those who financed their project, we have recommended they reach out to their respective finance company to explore resolution, and have worked with Administrators of these companies to facilitate support. We wish to express gratitude to our customers for their trust over the years and are distraught that we are unable to continue serving them.