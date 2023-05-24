Social media use and health impacts on youth

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy called for stronger guidelines this week for social media use among children and teens, saying the platforms may pose a "profound risk" to young people's mental health.

In a report issued on Tuesday, Murthy urged technology companies and lawmakers to take "immediate action" by formulating policies to protect young people from "addictive apps and extreme and inappropriate content" on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat. Current guidelines on social media use have been shaped by media platforms and are inadequate, he added.

"Our children and adolescents don't have the luxury of waiting years until we know the full extent of social media's impact," Murthy said in the 25-page advisory. "Their childhoods and development are happening now."

Dr. Gregory Jantz, mental health expert and author talked to KCAL News about what he's seeing with youth and social media use.

It's toxic for the brain and social development when the average child, between 8 and 10 years old is spending around 10 hours each day on screens. Jantz explained brains and social skills are developing at this crucial and vulnerable time and as the Surgeon General's reports point out, youth who spend more than three hours per day on social media face double the risk of experiencing poor mental health outcomes, such as symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Then comes body dissatisfaction, eating disorders, social comparison, and low self-esteem, especially among teenage girls the report states.

"That's what social media does. We compare to everyone else. And look, the more time you spend online whether you're a kid or an adult, the worse you generally feel. If you're already struggling with depression, the more engagement with social media -- you think you're connecting, you think they are real relationships, but in reality, those are not real relationships," said Jantz.

So how to scale back? Jantz said kids will go through withdrawal. "All that engagement will over-pump dopamine in the brain. The Surgeon General's report talks about this, and dopamine is those instant highs. So, we stop doing that, you're going to feel a letdown," said Jantz

Other withdrawal symptoms from setting that phone or device down may include irritability, sweaty palms, headaches, and an elevated heart rate – classic withdrawal symptoms from digital addiction.

The main objective Jantz said is to control the time spent on social media. Parents can offer more physical activities for their children and place boundaries around social media, such as no phones at the dinner table.