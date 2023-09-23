Social media influencer claims he was targeted victim of home invasion in Hollywood

Police are investigating an alleged home invasion robbery that occurred at a social media influencer's Hollywood home late Thursday evening.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened at around 10:45 p.m. in the 8100 block of Mannix Drive, where self-proclaimed influencer Ishmael Khan lives.

Khan told police that three male suspects entered his home after breaking a window and made off with an undisclosed amount of valuables and cash. He also says that they were armed.

Surveillance footage shows two of the masked men standing outside of the front door, at which time the third suspect was in the process of breaking a side window of the home. Minutes later, after some shouting is heard on the video, the suspects are seen running from the front door of the house carrying items.

One of the three people inside of the home reportedly suffered a laceration to the face, but the nature of the injury was undisclosed.

Khan, who goes by @iishtheceo on Instagram, posted a video on his profile with a caption that read, "Today is death looked at my eyes. And god told the devil today isn't the day. I was prepared to die, but knew I must not. Today another breath enters my lungs and for that reason I will keep fighting and applying pressure. Dear Father, Protect me from my Enemies and Demons."

He has just over 70,000 followers on Instagram, and often flaunts his lavish lifestyle on social media, posting pictures with luxury vehicles and handfuls of cash. He believes this is the reason he was targeted in the robbery.