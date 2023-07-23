SoCal summer heat wave to continue this week with triple-digit temperatures

Potentially record-setting temperatures are expected to continue through most of this week, bringing excessive heat for parts of the Southland, along with elevated fire danger.

The National Weather Forecast says excessive heat this week will be likely for the valleys, mountains, and deserts, with elevated fire weather conditions due to hot and dry conditions.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Sunday in the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, along with the western San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Mountains and the 5 and 14 Freeway corridors.

According to the NWS, the high heat can increase the likelihood of heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Cooling centers are available across Los Angeles. For more information, click here.